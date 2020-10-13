What if a family member received a ballot and you haven’t yet? Here’s what you should know and what you should do in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some people in Colorado received their ballot this week for the upcoming election, while some others are playing the waiting game.

Several viewers reached out to 11 News after a member of their household received a ballot on Saturday, but they didn’t. The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office says there is no reason to worry.

WHAT IF I HAVEN’T RECEIVED MY BALLOT YET?

1) The first thing you can do is check your voter registration status. Make sure you’re registered to vote and all of your information is current. Click here to check your voter registration status.

2) Wait until Oct. 19. The clerk’s office says not receiving your ballot at the same time as a household member is common. If you haven’t received your ballot by Oct. 19, call 719-575-8683.

3) You can track your ballot by signing up for “BallotTrax” by clicking here.

4) You can edit and change your status through Oct. 26.

A reminder, mail ballots must be received by the county clerk and recorder no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count.

For answers to more questions on mail-in ballots in Colorado click here.

