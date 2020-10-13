Rocky Mountain National Park no longer requiring timed reservations

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s most iconic park says it’s no longer requiring timed entry passes.

Since reopening in late spring following a two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rocky Mountain National Park implemented a timed entry system to manage the number of visitors. Guests were told to reserve a two-hour time window, during which they could drive into the park. The timed entry did not extend to how long visitors could spend in the park.

The park said effective Tuesday, a timed entry permit reservation would no longer be needed to visit.

