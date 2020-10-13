Advertisement

Police in Colorado search for man suspected of carjacking and running over 2 elderly women

Photo of vehicle that was reportedly stolen from two elderly women in Colorado.
Photo of vehicle that was reportedly stolen from two elderly women in Colorado.(Lakewood PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - An unthinkable crime is under investigation in Colorado as police believe a man carjacked two elderly women and ran both of them over with their own vehicle as he escaped.

The carjacking was reported at about 12:45 p.m. on Monday in the 400 block of Benton Street in Lakewood. Police say the female victims, ages 88 and 76, had serious injuries after the incident. Witnesses believe a man, about 18 to 20 years old, was behind the carjacking and fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

Lakewood Police need help tracking down the stolen vehicle. It is described as a 2000 Lincoln sedan with Colorado Honorably Discharged Veteran license plate number 274-CBF. A photo of the car is at the top of this article.

Anyone with information on the location of the stolen vehicle is asked to call 911 right away. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

