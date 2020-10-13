New ramp meters on I-25 entrances; stop before you go to reduce crashes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two new ramp meters are expected to go live this week, which will make you stop before you enter I-25.

Northbound Fontanero is expected to go live Tuesday, and northbound Fillmore Thursday. There are currently five meters up and running now, on South Academy, Bijou and Uintah. By the end of the project, there will be a total of 12 meters around Colorado Springs.

“The traffic signals at the end of the ramps are new to the Colorado Springs area, however they’re not new to Colorado. But it does take an adjustment period for folks to get used to those," said Michelle Peulen of CDOT.

The meters will be active all day for 30 days. After the month, they will monitor the roads and turn on or off based on traffic flow.

“That’s one of the reasons why these lights are so interesting. They are very highly technologically advanced,” said Peulen.

CDOT says the meters making merging onto the highway much safer and reduces the number of accidents caused by merging, like side-swipes or rear-ending.

When using one of these I-25 entrances, stop at the red. When it turns green, both cars in the front of the line will go, and merge onto the highway together.

Next week, both Garden of the Gods entrances and southbound Fillmore meters will go live. For more information on locations, click here.

