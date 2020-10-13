Advertisement

Man convicted in murder, cannibalism case sentenced to life

Joseph Oberhansley, 36, was sentenced to life without parole for the September 11, 2014 murder of Tammy Jo Blanton.
Joseph Oberhansley, 36, was sentenced to life without parole for the September 11, 2014 murder of Tammy Jo Blanton.(Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:34 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Joseph Oberhansley, 36, learned his sentence for the September 11, 2014 murder of Tammy Jo Blanton this afternoon in Clark Circuit Court. He was convicted on Sept. 18 on murder and burglary charges but was found not guilty of rape.

The life sentence will run without parole. He also was sentenced to six years on the burglary charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

Blanton’s body was found by officers who went to her home to perform a welfare check after co-workers became concerned when she didn’t show up for work. Officers had been to the home around 3 a.m. on a domestic disturbance call. At that time, Blanton told the officers she had changed the locks and wanted Oberhansley to leave her property. The officers later testified to watching Oberhansley leave.

Tammy Jo Blanton
Tammy Jo Blanton(WAVE)

When officers returned later for the welfare check they found Oberhansley outside looking “nervous.” Police said Oberhansley was non-compliant to a patdown search and was arrested. A bloody knife was found in his pocket. Blood was found throughout the house. Blanton’s body was found in the bathtub.

Addressing reporters following the verdict, Oberhansley said he is not guilty of Blanton’s murder and the charges against him won’t stand. He repeated previous statements he has made since his arrest that Blanton was killed by two men who broke into her house.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October.

Local

Colorado daycare provider suspected of child abuse resulting in the death of a baby girl

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Keith
Investigators believe a Colorado day care provider is responsible for the death of a 3-month-old child.

Politics

Barrett bats away tough Democratic confirmation probing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.

National Politics

Trump, Biden zero in on swing states that are key to victory

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The dueling trips to key states come against the backdrop of a second day of hearings in the Senate to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

National

Georgia breaks turnout record for first day of early voting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 128,000 Georgians went to the polls Monday, a record for the first day of early voting in the state, according to the secretary of state’s office.

Latest News

National

Early voters face long wait times, lines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Early voters in Georgia and Texas faced wait times up to 8 hours long and miserably long lines wrapping around buildings.

Local

Bass Pro Shops in Colorado Springs looking to hire dozens of people, hiring event on Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are looking to hire 7,000 people across the country this Thursday, including dozens of people in Colorado Springs.

Local

I-25 back open following a motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A crash along I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday evening was causing backups in both directions during rush hour.

National

Agent: Michigan, Virginia governors mentioned in kidnap plot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DAVID EGGERT and KATHERINE FOODY
Special Agent Richard Trask also revealed more detail about investigators' use of confidential informants, undercover agents and encrypted communication to arrest and charge six men last week with plotting to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

National Politics

McConnell slates October revote on GOP COVID relief plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
The Kentucky Republican says the first item of Senate business when the chamber returns Oct. 19 will be a procedural vote on a scaled-back aid bill.

Local

Hot, dry weather prompts Red Flag Warning; what local officials want you to know

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Franco
Firefighters warn the weather won’t help contain wildfires and everyone needs to do their part to ensure no more start.