Judge declares mistrial in 1988 rape, murder case amid COVID-19 concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Concerns about an attorney’s possible exposure to COVID-19 spawned a mistrial Monday for a man who has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the 1988 rape and murder of a 24-year-old woman in Colorado Springs.

The ruling by 4th Judicial District Judge Robin Chittum came on the second day of jury selection in the case of James Edward Papol, who is charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the killing of Mary Lynn Vialpando.

The judge rescheduled Papol’s sanity trial for Dec. 4. If a jury concludes he was sane at the time of the crime, a new jury would be convened to determine if he committed the killing.

