El Paso County could face tighter COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As coronavirus case numbers continue to rise in El Paso County, there is concern that could lead to more restrictions.

Data from the local health department shows numbers have been trending upward since September. As of Monday, the county’s incidence rate 114.6. It refers to the number of cases per 100,000 people within a 14-day period. It’s one of the markers health officials use to see the burden of illness in a community. The state also looks at the positivity rate and whether hospitalization numbers are stable or increasing.

El Paso County’s health department says new cases are coming from gatherings and what they call “quarantine fatigue.”

“Wearing masks, good hand hygiene, and staying distant from others is what is going to drive a decrease in our cases and help us with being able to maintain the less restrictive measures,” said Kimberly Pattison, the program manager for communicable disease at El Paso County Health.

El Paso County is currently under safer-at-home “Level 1” restrictions based on the state’s COVID-19 dial. The county warns we need to reduce case numbers or risk moving backward on that dial.

If the numbers keep spiking, the county could revert back to safer-at-home “Level 2," which would lead to tighter restrictions for businesses. You can see the capacity restrictions at each level below:

Right now, Colorado’s hospitals are handling the surge of new cases. Health officials warn things can change quickly. They are asking people to double down on protective measures, like social distancing, wearing masks, and washing your hands.

