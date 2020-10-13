Developmentally-disabled man reported missing in Pueblo was found and is safe

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Ethan Oyler was found and is safe.

PREVIOUS:

Pueblo police need the public’s help bringing a disabled man safely home.

Ethan Oyler, 54, who has developmental disabilities, was last seen Monday evening at a care facility. There are concerns for his wellbeing, as he needs medication.

Oyler is described as 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds with reddish-blond hair. He is a white male. The care facility is located in the 200 block of Broadway Avenue, and Oyler is believed to have walked away around 7 p.m. He was last seen wearing a gray long john shirt with jeans. He wears eyeglasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502, or call 911.

