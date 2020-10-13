Deadly crash under investigation in Pueblo, authorities believe 2 cars were racing and ask more witnesses to come forward

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are reaching out to the public hoping more witnesses will come forward with information or video of a deadly crash that happened on Saturday in Pueblo.

The crash happened at night in the 3200 block of High Street, just to the west of the Pueblo Country Club. Investigators believe two people were racing each other.

“If anyone has further info or video please contact Cpl. Quintana at 719-733-7218,” police wrote on Twitter.

The Pueblo County coroner identified the person who died as 18-year-old Gilbert Reyes. Reyes was a passenger in one of the cars.

