Crews quickly contain small fire in the Black Forest area Monday night

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters with Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District were able to make quick work of a fire in the Black Forest area Monday night.

The fire was contained to less than 1 acre in an area off Hodgen Road close to Timber Meadow Drive. The neighborhood is just to the east of Highway 83. The fire was reported just after 8:15 Monday night and under control within about 20 minutes.

According to Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District, the fire had burned about half an acre. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

