Advertisement

Crews quickly contain small fire in the Black Forest area Monday night

Crews responded to a small fire in the Black Forest Area 10/12/20.
Crews responded to a small fire in the Black Forest Area 10/12/20.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:05 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters with Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District were able to make quick work of a fire in the Black Forest area Monday night.

The fire was contained to less than 1 acre in an area off Hodgen Road close to Timber Meadow Drive. The neighborhood is just to the east of Highway 83. The fire was reported just after 8:15 Monday night and under control within about 20 minutes.

According to Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District, the fire had burned about half an acre. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

LIVE: Barrett won’t commit to recusing from election disputes

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is vowing to bring no “agenda” to the court, batting back senators' questions Tuesday on abortion, gun rights and the November election.

National

FBI agent: Groups discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An FBI agent testified during a court hearing in Michigan that members of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia’s governor during a June meeting in Ohio.

Forecast

High fire danger continues

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 10.13.20

Local

3 coronavirus cases confirmed at Trader Joe’s in University Village

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Other recent business outbreaks in the county include Sam’s Club, Mackenzie’s Chop House, and Perkin’s Motors.

News

I-25 ramp meters

Updated: 1 hours ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts

Latest News

Local

New ramp meters on I-25 entrances; stop before you go to reduce crashes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
Expect to stop on Fontanero and Fillmore when entering I-25.

Forecast

Windy Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts

Crime

2 shot in west Springs neighborhood overnight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Police were called to a neighborhood just north of Bear Creek Regional Park East shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Local

El Paso County could face tighter COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Catherine Silver
As coronavirus case numbers continue to rise in El Paso County there is concern that could lead to more restrictions.

State

Police in Colorado search for man suspected of carjacking and running over 2 elderly women

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
An unthinkable crime is under investigation in Colorado as police believe a man carjacked two elderly women and ran both of them over with their own vehicle as he escaped.