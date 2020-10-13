I-25 back open following a motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash along I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday evening was causing backups in both directions during rush hour.

The crash happened before 5:30 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway just to the north of the Fontanero exit. As of 5:32 p.m., two lanes were blocked on the northbound side and traffic was backed up on the southbound side.

All lanes were back open a little after 6 p.m.

The point of this article is to provide an update on a crash that has a major impact on traffic.

