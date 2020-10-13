Advertisement

Colorado plans for COVID-19 vaccine distribution when one becomes available

By Ashley Franco
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:30 AM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis along with the Governor’s Expert Emergency Epidemic Response Committee has drafted a distribution plan for a COVID-19 vaccine. The goal of the outline is to plan on who should get the vaccine when one becomes available based on their jobs and who they come in contact with.

The committee says it’s likely a small amount of the vaccine will be available first, so not everyone will have access to it. Polis says he hopes a vaccine will be available as soon as possible.

“The first dosages of that vaccine will hopefully be delivered in Colorado in November and December,” said Polis at a recent news conference.

The state outline is broken up into three phases. In the first phase, those working the front lines of the virus such as doctors, nurses, and first responders will get the vaccine before anyone else. The governor says it’s important for critical workers to get the vaccine as soon as possible because they are in closest contact with those infected.

Polis hopes to also distribute the vaccine to those most at risk, including employees at senior living centers. He says if the employees can reduce any risk of spread to the population most at risk, it could help the number of cases and deaths decline.

Phase two includes essential workers who may have contact with others. This phase would include job fields like postal workers and grocery store employees.

The last phase is the general public. Polis says it’s likely non-essential workers and the general public won’t have access to the vaccine until spring 2021. He believes we won’t see an immediate impact even if the vaccine is available as early as November or December.

Companies such as Moderna are still working through vaccine trials. According to the president of Moderna, the timeline of when a vaccine could become available depends on how fast the virus spreads this fall.

“Our best estimates: earlier it could happen would be the early part of the latter part of the fall. November, December time horizon. But it could happen but later or much sooner depending on the rate of transmission in the country,” says Dr. Stephen Hoge, President of Moderna.

The full Colorado vaccine distribution outline can be found here. This is just a draft so it is subject to changes.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Colorado daycare provider suspected of child abuse resulting in the death of a baby girl

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Keith
Investigators believe a Colorado day care provider is responsible for the death of a 3-month-old child.

Politics

Barrett bats away tough Democratic confirmation probing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.

Local

Bass Pro Shops in Colorado Springs looking to hire dozens of people, hiring event on Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are looking to hire 7,000 people across the country this Thursday, including dozens of people in Colorado Springs.

Local

I-25 back open following a motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A crash along I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday evening was causing backups in both directions during rush hour.

Local

Hot, dry weather prompts Red Flag Warning; what local officials want you to know

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Franco
Firefighters warn the weather won’t help contain wildfires and everyone needs to do their part to ensure no more start.

Latest News

Local

Judge declares mistrial in 1988 rape, murder case amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lance Benzel
Concerns about an attorney’s possible exposure to COVID-19 spawned a mistrial Monday for a man who has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the 1988 rape and murder of a 24-year-old woman in Colorado Springs.

Local

What if a family member received a ballot and you haven’t yet? Here’s what you should know and what you should do in Colorado

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Some people in Colorado received their ballot this week for the upcoming election, while some others are playing the waiting game.

Sports

Air Force finalizes Football Schedule, Kick-off Times announced

Updated: 5 hours ago
Air Force finalizes Football Schedule, Kick-off Times announced

Local

Developmentally-disabled man reported missing in Pueblo was found and is safe

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Ethan Oyler was found and is safe.

State

Rocky Mountain National Park no longer requiring timed reservations

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Colorado’s most iconic park says it’s no longer requiring timed entry passes.

State

WATCH: Gov. Jared Polis gives COVID-19 news conference

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Gov. Jared Polis is giving an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.