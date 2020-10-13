Advertisement

Authorities identify Texas woman suspected of killing pregnant woman, stealing unborn child

By Curtis Heyen, KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:09 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Authorities in Texas have released the name of the woman found dead after her unborn child was taken from her. They also have identified the 27-year-old woman suspected of killing the mother and her fetus.

Police found 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock dead Friday when they were called to her residence on Austin Street in New Boston, Texas. She had been 8 months pregnant with her second child.

The baby, another daughter, had been removed from her body.

Now, Oklahoma authorities are holding Taylor Parker, of Simms, Texas, as a suspect in the kidnapping and death of the child. They say Parker arrived by ambulance at the hospital in Idabel, Okla., claiming her baby was not breathing.

The child later died.

Charges in connection with Hancock’s death are pending in Texas.

Copyright 2020 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Nevada man is first in North America to get coronavirus twice

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ed Payne
The man first tested positive for COVID-19 in April and then tested positive again in June.

Politics

LIVE: Barrett won’t commit to recusing from election disputes

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is vowing to bring no “agenda” to the court, batting back senators' questions Tuesday on abortion, gun rights and the November election.

National Politics

Barrett: Difficult Supreme Court confirmation process worth it

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Judge Amy Coney Barrett told the Senate Judiciary Committe said she's willing to go through the confirmation process because she believes in the rule of law.

National

FBI agent: Groups discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An FBI agent testified during a court hearing in Michigan that members of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia’s governor during a June meeting in Ohio.

Forecast

High fire danger continues

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 10.13.20

Latest News

National

FBI agent: Groups discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By DAVID EGGERT and KATHERINE FOODY
A FBI agent said the people at the meeting were unhappy with the governors' response to the coronavirus pandemic.

National

UN: Climate change means more weather disasters every year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
In the wake of heat waves, global warming, forest fires, storms, droughts and a rising number of hurricanes, the U.N. weather agency is warning that the number of people who need international humanitarian help could rise 50% by 2030 compared to the 108 million who needed it worldwide in 2018.

National Politics

Feinstein questions Barrett on Roe v. Wade

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California asked Amy Coney Barrett about her position on Roe V. Wade and criticized her for not giving "a straight answer."

Coronavirus

More masks, less play: Europe tightens rules as virus surges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said Tuesday there were more than 700,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Europe last week, a jump of 34% compared to the previous week.

Local

3 coronavirus cases confirmed at Trader Joe’s in University Village

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Other recent business outbreaks in the county include Sam’s Club, Mackenzie’s Chop House, and Perkin’s Motors.

News

I-25 ramp meters

Updated: 1 hours ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts