Air Force finalizes Football Schedule, Kick-off Times announced

Complete Air Force football schedule with television, kick times announced
AIR FORCE FOOTBALL
AIR FORCE FOOTBALL(KKTV)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:57 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The 2020 Air Force football schedule was finalized by the selection of television networks and kick times, according to an announcement by the Mountain West. The Falcons will play all remaining games on national television on either CBS, CBS Sports Network or Fox Sports Networks.

The Falcons open conference play Saturday, Oct. 24, at San Jose State, with an 8:30 p.m. MT kickoff on FS1, followed by a visit to Falcon Stadium by Boise State, Oct. 31, at 4 p.m. on CBS SN. Air Force is set to visit to Army West Point in the second leg of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy competition Saturday, Nov. 7, at 9:30 a.m. MT on CBS. Air Force returns to conference play at Wyoming, Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. MT on CBS SN.

Air Force had back-to-back home games move off their original Saturday dates. The Falcons now play New Mexico, Friday, Nov. 20, at 7:30 p.m. on FS1. Air Force will play on Thanksgiving Day for the fourth time in school history, and second straight time at home, vs. Colorado State on Thursday, Nov. 26, at Noon MT on CBS SN. Air Force closes the regular season at Utah State on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. on CBS SN. The team has an open date, Dec. 12, to accommodate final exams. The conference championship game is Dec. 19 at a home site.

The conference schedule has 42 games distributed nationally on various platforms. The MW national television slate, which features 40 conference games, a nonconference contest and the 2020 Mountain West Football Championship game begins Oct. 24.

The safety and well-being of cadets, coaches, staff and the local community continues to be the top priority for Air Force throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The Academy will continue to work closely with local and state public health officials and hopes to welcome fans back to Falcon Stadium if conditions permit.

2020 Air Force Football Schedule

Day               Date           Time              Opponent (TV)

Saturday     Oct. 3         4 p.m.            Navy (CBS SN)

Saturday     Oct. 24       8:30 p.m.      at San Jose State* (FS1)

Saturday     Oct. 31       4 p.m.            Boise State* (CBS SN)

Saturday     Nov. 7        9:30 a.m.      at Army (CBS)

Saturday     Nov. 14      8 p.m.            at Wyoming* (CBS SN)

Friday          Nov. 20      7:30 p.m.      New Mexico* (FS1)

Thursday     Nov. 26      Noon             Colorado State* (CBS SN)

Thursday     Dec. 3         7:30 p.m.      at Utah State* (CBS SN)

Dec. 12        --                 Open

Dec. 19        TBA             MW Championship (Host site)

All times Mountain

Home games BOLD

