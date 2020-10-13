Advertisement

‘Absolute beast’: Teenage fishermen catch 1,000-pound tuna

By WCVB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:10 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GLOUCESTER, Mass. (WCVB) - Three teenage fishermen in Massachusetts hauled in a giant bluefin tuna that, at 1,000 pounds, weighed more than the three of them combined.

Capt. Dan Smith and his crew, Kyle Falle and Jim McCormack, have a fish tale not many can tell. On Oct. 2, on a boat just a mile off Provincetown, Massachusetts, the three teenagers found themselves hooked into something big.

“The first word that came, I think, to all three of our minds is ‘beast.’ This thing is an absolute beast,” Smith said.

Capt. Dan Smith, center, and his crew, Kyle Falle and Jim McCormack, caught a 10-foot plus giant bluefin tuna that weighed more than 1,000 pounds just a mile off Provincetown, Massachusetts.
At first, they thought what they’d caught on the other end of reel No. 4 was a shark, but half an hour into the fight, they saw the giant bluefin tuna on the surface.

“Once we actually got eyes on it, it looked like a surfboard going across the water. It was huge,” Falle said.

Trying to get the 10-foot plus tuna that weighed more than 1,000 pounds over the rail and into the boat was a challenge. It barely fit on the deck.

“We started pulling it in the boat, and the hauler just seized up. It didn’t want to pull the fish up anymore. I had never had that happen,” Smith said.

The trio say they sold the “beast,” which may eventually end up on dinner plates overseas.

But the story of friends that landed a fish that weighed more than the three of them combined is a story that’s going to be hard to top at any dock.

“I think that fish swam around here avoiding guys for four years, and it’s kind of a big deal to catch him - for me, at least,” Smith said.

Smith says he already has his sights on a goal to break the record for a tuna catch, which is over 1,400 pounds, and hopes he can accomplish it sometime next summer.

