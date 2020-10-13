3 coronavirus cases confirmed at Trader Joe’s in University Village

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three coronavirus cases have been confirmed at the Trader Joe’s in University Village, meeting the county health department’s definition of an outbreak.

An outbreak is defined as two or more positive cases within 14 days in the same facility.

11 News first reported a confirmed case at the store on Oct. 5, one day before the El Paso County Health Department says the outbreak began.

Other recent business outbreaks in the county within the last two weeks include Sam’s Club on Woodmen Road (four cases), Mackenzie’s Chop House (five cases), and Perkin’s Motors (eight cases).

