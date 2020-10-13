2 shot in west Springs neighborhood overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting on the Springs' west side overnight.

Police say they initially found just a single victim when responding to the 400 block of Pickaxe Terrace on reports of shots fired. The neighborhood is located just north of Bear Creek Regional Park East.

About half an hour later, the second victim showed up at a local hospital. Based on evidence at the original scene, detectives were able to link the second victim to the same shooting as the first.

Both shooting victims are expected to survive.

Police say neither person was able to give any suspect information. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. Anyone with information should contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.