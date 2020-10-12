Advertisement

Trump calls for in-person 2nd debate but plans replacement town hall

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:19 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Donald Trump wants the second presidential debate to be rescheduled after its cancellation following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Trump is urging the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates to let him debate Democratic challenger Joe Biden in person, as previously scheduled on Thursday, according to White House Deputy Communications Director Brian Morgenstern.

The debate, the second of three, was canceled Friday after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and refused to participate in a virtual event.

Trump’s doctor cleared him to participate in public events Saturday, saying he was no longer at risk of transmitting the virus. It is unclear if the president has tested negative.

The Trump campaign previously called for the debate to continue as scheduled, but the commission said it would not reverse the cancellation, due to potential health concerns.

Biden’s campaign booked him for a town hall Thursday after the debate was canceled. Morgenstern says Trump also plans to hold a town hall that night, if an in-person debate isn’t possible.

The third presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

2 Americans win Nobel Prize in economics for auction theory

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson won the Nobel Prize in economics on Monday for “improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats.”

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

National Politics

Trump returns to campaign trail amid COVID-19 uncertainty

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
The president claims he's tested negative for the coronavirus, which has not been confirmed by his doctors, and that he's now immune, despite CDC warnings that those who've had the virus should not assume such.

National Politics

Supreme Court nominee Barrett faces Senate despite virus risk

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate is charging ahead on Trump’s pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and cement a conservative majority on the court before Election Day.

Forecast

High Fire Danger Continues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 10.11.20

Latest News

National

Woman goes into labor, gives birth in middle of bar exam

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN
After the first part of the test, her water broke, but when the midwife told her she didn’t have to go to the hospital right away, she went ahead and finished the second part.

National

Boy, 3, finds loaded gun, shoots self in head at Oregon home

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KATU Staff
There is an ongoing investigation into the shooting, but so far, no charges have been filed.

National

Ore. boy, 3, dies after accidentally shooting self in head

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
There is an ongoing investigation into the shooting, but so far, no charges have been filed.

National Politics

Trump claims he’s free of virus, ready for campaign trail

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump on Sunday declared he was healthy enough to return to the campaign trail, a day after the White House doctor said he was no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested negative for it.

National

Can you become immune to coronavirus?

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Medical experts say they're still studying COVID-19 immunity.