Advertisement

Running store restocking shelves faster with sanitizing ultraviolet light

By Melissa Henry
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:48 AM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A running store has found a safe way to restock their shelves immediately after a customer tries on an item, which allows the next customer to have all of their shopping options available.

Many apparel stores have struggled to keep inventory on the floor, because they are quarantining tried-on items for days to avoid COVID-19 spreading from one customer to the next. One running store says, they jumped at the chance to restock their floor faster when learning ultraviolet light provided a faster solution.

“We just got to a point where our whole back room was just waiting,” said Rachel Housel, manager at The Colorado Running Company. “It was either, let [shoes] sit out for 12 hours with limited stock when no one can try anything on ... we just got to a point like, let’s just clean them with UV.”

The Food and Drug Administration’s website says, Ultraviolet radiation has been shown to destroy Coronavirus.

“The customers have a safer piece of mind, so we might as well keep doing it,” Housel adds.

Also, it helps the business owners avoid damaging their products with chemical sanitizers.

Housel says, “when it comes to the fabric and stuff, that is going to damage them.”

She adds, they know of a running store in Utah using a UV light for the same purpose, but they have not heard of any other stores in the Southern Colorado area doing so.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

High Fire Danger Continues

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Brian Bledsoe
Forecast 10.12.20

Local

Police in Colorado search for man suspected of carjacking and running over 2 elderly women

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
An unthinkable crime is under investigation in Colorado as police believe a man carjacked two elderly women and ran both of them over with their own vehicle as he escaped.

Local

Deadly crash under investigation in Pueblo, authorities believe 2 cars were racing and ask more witnesses to come forward

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Police are reaching out to the public hoping more witnesses will come forward with information or video of a deadly crash that happened on Saturday in Pueblo.

Politics

Barrett vows to interpret laws ‘as they are written’ on the Supreme Court

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN, LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
After sitting in silence through nearly four hours of opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the 48-year-old federal appeals court judge laid out her approach to the bench, which she has likened to that of her conservative mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Local

Platte Walmart to be closed for cleaning from 2 p.m. Monday-7 a.m. Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
In a statement to 11 News, Walmart’s corporate office says this is part of a company-wide program to keep stores as safe as possible for customers.

Latest News

Local

New positive COVID-19 case announced at Widefield High School; 45 students quarantined

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Forty-five students and three employees at Widefield High School are quarantining after a confirmed positive COVID-19 case at the school.

Crime

MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Oct. 12

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A convicted sex offender who police say has failed to register is among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Forecast

Monday planner

Updated: 13 hours ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts

Local

Voice of the consumer: Tech support scam

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jenna Middaugh
Scammers are adapting to the coronavirus pandemic and targeting people’s technology as more families work from home.

Sports

Avalanche trade for Saad, Burroughs in busy weekend of transactions

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The Colorado Avalanche acquired players in two trades with the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Islanders over the weekend.