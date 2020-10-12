Running store restocking shelves faster with sanitizing ultraviolet light

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A running store has found a safe way to restock their shelves immediately after a customer tries on an item, which allows the next customer to have all of their shopping options available.

Many apparel stores have struggled to keep inventory on the floor, because they are quarantining tried-on items for days to avoid COVID-19 spreading from one customer to the next. One running store says, they jumped at the chance to restock their floor faster when learning ultraviolet light provided a faster solution.

“We just got to a point where our whole back room was just waiting,” said Rachel Housel, manager at The Colorado Running Company. “It was either, let [shoes] sit out for 12 hours with limited stock when no one can try anything on ... we just got to a point like, let’s just clean them with UV.”

The Food and Drug Administration’s website says, Ultraviolet radiation has been shown to destroy Coronavirus.

“The customers have a safer piece of mind, so we might as well keep doing it,” Housel adds.

Also, it helps the business owners avoid damaging their products with chemical sanitizers.

Housel says, “when it comes to the fabric and stuff, that is going to damage them.”

She adds, they know of a running store in Utah using a UV light for the same purpose, but they have not heard of any other stores in the Southern Colorado area doing so.

