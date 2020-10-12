Advertisement

Razor blades on Trump sign in Michigan slice man’s fingers

A worker was cut after moving a Trump/Pence campaign sign with razor blades on it.
A worker was cut after moving a Trump/Pence campaign sign with razor blades on it.(Source: Oakland County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:26 AM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities were trying Friday to determine who taped razor blades to the bottom of a Trump 2020 campaign sign, slicing the fingers of a worker tasked with removing signs that were too close to a roadway in southeast Michigan.

The 52-year-old Commerce Township building inspector needed stitches after cutting three fingers Wednesday afternoon, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said in a release.

A second sign also was found to have razor blades taped “all along the bottom edge,” according to the sheriff’s office. Both signs were along a road in front of a home in Commerce Township, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

A township ordinance requires campaign signs to be 33 feet (10 meters) from the center of the roadway. The signs being removed were 24 feet (7.3 meters) from the center of the roadway.

“Deputies spoke with the homeowner (who) indicated their signs had previously been stolen, and when they returned from out of town the signs were back in their yard,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

