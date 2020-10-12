Platte Walmart to be closed for cleaning from 2 p.m. Monday-7 a.m. Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Platte Avenue Walmart will be closed from 2 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Wednesday to get an extra deep cleaning.

In a statement to 11 News, Walmart’s corporate office says this is part of a company-wide program to keep stores as safe as possible for customers.

The full statement can be read below:

"El Paso County is suffering from a new spike of coronavirus cases. As health officials work to curb the impact of this pandemic, we want to be a part of the solution to help keep our stores safe for associates and customers. We are taking the proactive step to temporarily close our store at 3201 E Platte Ave to the public today Monday at 2 pm. and will be closed all-day Tuesday, October 13, as part of a company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community.

Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Wednesday, October 14 at 7 a.m., we will continue to conduct daily health screenings and temperature checks of every associate before every shift and providing masks and gloves to associates. These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place to protect associates and customers including requiring everyone wear a mask in the store, enhanced cleaning measures, installing social distancing signage, installing plexiglass sneeze guards at registers, providing no-touch payment methods and other support."

The Platte Avenue Walmart is the site of a recent outbreak that started Sept. 28. Ten positive cases have been confirmed at the store. There have been no new cases added to that outbreak since 11 News first reported the outbreak last week.

