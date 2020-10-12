New positive COVID-19 case announced at Widefield High School; 45 students quarantined

WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Forty-five students and three employees at Widefield High School are quarantining after a confirmed positive COVID-19 case at the school.

A spokesperson for District 3 says they were notified of the case late last week. The nearly 50 people quarantined will remain so until Oct. 23.

This follows close on the heels of more than 130 Widefield High students and staff quarantining after two positive cases were confirmed at the start of the month.

The infected person will be kept home from school until they are no longer contagious. The district has not confirmed if the latest case involves a student or staff member.

The people being told to quarantine are those determined to have been in close contact with the person with COVID-19. Everyone who was in close contact with that person has been notified, according to the district.

The district says all high-traffic areas of their schools are deep-cleaned nightly. The quarantined classrooms and areas at Widefield High following this positive case will also be deep-cleaned.

