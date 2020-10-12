Advertisement

MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Oct. 12

(MGN Image)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:15 AM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A convicted sex offender who police say has failed to register is among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

meekins

William Meekins, 48, tops the list as a wanted sex offender facing charges for failing to register. Meekins is described as a balding 5-foot-7 Black man, weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes.

holmquist

Brandon Holmquist, 29, is wanted on several charges, including kidnapping, theft, assault, criminal mischief, child abuse and weapons possession. Holmquist is described as a 5-foot-9, 160-pound white man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

saunders

Jacob Saunders, 23, is wanted for allegedly assaulting a police officer and for a laundry list of other alleged crimes, including vehicular eluding, criminal mischief, criminal impersonation, DUI, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. He is described as a white, 5-foot-9 and 125-pound male with brown hair and blue eyes.

saunders

Jeshua Pivaral-Lopez, 31, faces child prostitution charges. Pivaral-Lopez is described as 5-foot-8 and 290 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is a white male.

laray

Laray Fowler is wanted on robbery charges and for allegedly failing to appear in court. The 34-year-old is described as a 5-foot-7, 145-pound Black woman with black hair and brown eyes.

purdy

Noah Purdy, 28, is accused of assaulting a police officer and is also wanted for charges of vehicular eluding, vehicular assault and resisting arrest. He is described as a 5-foot-11 and 175-pound white male with brown hair and hazel eyes.

dunbar

Demetrius Dunbar, 41, is wanted on second-degree assault charges. He is described as a 5-foot-10, 165-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

brockman

Thirty-year-old Zachary Brockman is wanted on a laundry list of charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, weapon possession-previous offender, two counts of burglary, criminal mischief and harassment. Brockman is described as a 6-foot-1 white male, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

