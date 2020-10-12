Advertisement

Members of the Judiciary Committee discuss Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:09 AM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett began Monday with opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the group charged with vetting President Donald Trump’s nominee to join the nation’s high court.

Barrett, a federal appeals court judge, was named by President Trump on October 3 as his pick for replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. His decision to put forward a replacement was met with criticism as Democrats and some Republicans on Capitol Hill believe it is too close to an election to push through a nominee.

Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee are speaking with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau about their interactions with the nominee during this week’s hearings:

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA):

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA):

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Barrett vows to interpret laws ‘as they are written’ on the Supreme Court

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN, LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
After sitting in silence through nearly four hours of opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the 48-year-old federal appeals court judge laid out her approach to the bench, which she has likened to that of her conservative mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

National Politics

In 25th Amendment bid, Pelosi mulls Trump’s fitness to serve

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:01 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s “at the table” and ready to negotiate a coronavirus aid package even after President Donald Trump halted talks abruptly.

Politics

Virtual or not, next week or not? 2nd presidential debate in limbo with Trump’s refusal to participate remotely

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:43 AM MDT
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) had said it was changing the format for the next debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden due to concerns about Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:54 PM MDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

Local

WATCH: KKTV's Jon Wiener talks one-on-one with Governor Polis about the state's COVID-19 response

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:43 PM MDT
Digital Anchor Jon Wiener talks to Governor Jared Polis on the state's COVID-19 response, wildfires, CHSAA fall sports, and 2020.

Latest News

State

2 staffers of Congressman Doug Lamborn reportedly test postive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:58 AM MDT
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Two staffers at Congressman Doug Lamborn’s D.C. office have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 as an outbreak continues to unfold at the Capitol.

Politics

Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:19 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump says he has instructed aides to stop negotiating on another round of COVID-19 relief until after the election.

National

Trump, still infectious, back at White House

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:55 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press and KKTV
President Donald Trump says he will leave the military hospital and return to the White House Monday evening.

National

White House press secretary tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:36 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after Trump diagnosis.

Local

WATCH: Colorado’s 5th Congressional District holds debate on KKTV

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:03 AM MDT
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Three of the candidates hoping to represent central Colorado in the House of Representatives will be debating Monday night.

Politics

How your signature helps verify your identity on your ballot

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:34 PM MDT
|
By Megan Hiler
Rest assured, election staff can make sure you are who you say you are when returning a ballot. Scrawling your signature may be second nature, but it holds more weight than you think when it comes to voting.