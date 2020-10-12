Advertisement

FBI offers tips to avoid online scams targeting voters

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:19 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Weeks before the presidential election, federal authorities are warning that scammers may be targeting voters.

The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have issued an announcement about spoofed URLs and email domains that could pose a risk to voters.

Officials said scammers are using fraudulent websites and email addresses – posing as legitimate election resources – that could easily dupe victims into giving away their personal information or infect their computer with malware.

To avoid becoming a victim, the FBI said to carefully check the spelling of web addresses, websites and email addresses. Scammers often misspell words and use a .com instead of a .gov web address.

Seek out information from trustworthy sources. Make sure your computer and antivirus software are updated.

Remove unneeded software apps. Use a strong two-factor authentication. Don’t open emails or attachments from someone you don’t know, and never give out any personal information via email. Many emails requesting such information will appear to be legitimate.

The FBI is also encouraging the public to report any suspicious or criminal activity to their local FBI field office or to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

2nd COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over unexplained illness

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson was aiming to enroll 60,000 volunteers to prove if its single-dose approach is safe and protects against the coronavirus.

Forecast

High Fire Danger Continues

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Brian Bledsoe
Forecast 10.12.20

National Politics

Defiant Trump defends virus record in 1st post-COVID rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump will be headlining a rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday

National

Grim COVID forecast and a "second wave of devastation"

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
"A second wave of devastation is imminent." A warning on the pandemic coming from researchers at NYU as cases surge in more than 30 states.

Local

Police in Colorado search for man suspected of carjacking and running over 2 elderly women

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
An unthinkable crime is under investigation in Colorado as police believe a man carjacked two elderly women and ran both of them over with their own vehicle as he escaped.

Latest News

National

Joe Morgan, Hall of Famer and driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Morgan, the two-time MVP second baseman on the “Big Red Machine” teams in Cincinnati in the ’70s, has died at the age of 77, according to multiple reports.

Local

Deadly crash under investigation in Pueblo, authorities believe 2 cars were racing and ask more witnesses to come forward

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Police are reaching out to the public hoping more witnesses will come forward with information or video of a deadly crash that happened on Saturday in Pueblo.

National Politics

Microsoft attempts takedown of global criminal botnet

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trickbot malware network is being used by criminals to launch cyberattacks.

National Politics

Dr. Fauci calls Trump campaign ad "unfortunate" and "disappointing"

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Dr. Fauci calls Trump campaign ad "unfortunate" and "disappointing."

National

Protesters knock down Roosevelt, Lincoln statues in Portland

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Protest organizers dubbed the event “Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage,” in response to Monday’s federal holiday named after 15th-century Italian explorer Christopher Columbus.

National Politics

Biden makes big push in Ohio, once seen as long shot for him

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Democratic presidential nominee stressed an economic message and touted his own record while casting Trump as having abandoned working-class voters.