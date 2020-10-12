Advertisement

Avalanche trade for Saad, Burroughs in busy weekend of transactions

Colorado re-signs four players
Avalanche
Avalanche(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:24 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Avalanche acquired players in two trades with the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Islanders over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Avs traded away defensemen Nikita Zadorov and Anton Lindholm to Chicago for left winger Brandon Saad. Saad racked up 21 goals and 12 assists in 58 games with Chicago. Zadorov was a restricted free agent in the offseason.

On Sunday, the Avalanche swapped prospects with the Islanders, sending A.J. Greer to New York for 25-year-old Kyle Burroughs. Burroughs has never made his NHL debut, playing the last five years with the AHL Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Greer, Colorado’s second-round pick in 2015, spent all of the 2019-20 season with the Colorado Eagles.

The Avalanche also came to terms with four players: Valeri Nichuskin, Andre Burakovsky, Jayson Megna, and Sheldon Dries. Nichuskin and Burakovsky both re-signed on two-year deals. Burakovsky’s first year with the Avalanche was a success, totaling 20 goals and 25 assists throughout the 2019-20 season. His 45 points was third-best on the team.

