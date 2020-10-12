Advertisement

AP source: Bills-Titans on with no positives for TN, Pats

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:17 AM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills' game with Tennessee remains on schedule for Tuesday night after the Titans had no positives Monday morning, while the New England Patriots also returned no positives after the NFL pushed back their game with Denver to Sunday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

These latest testing results come a day after the NFL juggled the schedule affecting nine teams after both the Patriots and Titans had a positive result apiece Sunday. Both teams closed their facilities, though the NFL gave the Titans permission for an afternoon practice involving only players, coaches and trainers.

The Titans (3-0) had the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak with the league shutting down their facility Sept. 29, reaching a total of 24 players and personnel, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL the Titans commented on all the test results.

Tennessee returned two of the three players put on reserve/COVID-19 list that day to the active roster Sunday in defensive captain DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley.

Nine teams have been affected by the rescheduling, some over a period of weeks through Nov. 22: New England, Tennessee, Denver, Buffalo, Kansas City, Miami, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and Jacksonville.

Denver’s game at New England, originally scheduled for Sunday and then moved to Monday night when the Patriots had more positive COVID-19 tests, now will be played next Sunday afternoon. Kansas City’s game at Buffalo, which was supposed to be played Thursday night, has been moved to Monday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

2nd COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over unexplained illness

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson was aiming to enroll 60,000 volunteers to prove if its single-dose approach is safe and protects against the coronavirus.

Forecast

High Fire Danger Continues

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Brian Bledsoe
Forecast 10.12.20

National Politics

Defiant Trump defends virus record in 1st post-COVID rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump will be headlining a rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday

National

Grim COVID forecast and a "second wave of devastation"

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
"A second wave of devastation is imminent." A warning on the pandemic coming from researchers at NYU as cases surge in more than 30 states.

Local

Police in Colorado search for man suspected of carjacking and running over 2 elderly women

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
An unthinkable crime is under investigation in Colorado as police believe a man carjacked two elderly women and ran both of them over with their own vehicle as he escaped.

Latest News

National

Joe Morgan, Hall of Famer and driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Morgan, the two-time MVP second baseman on the “Big Red Machine” teams in Cincinnati in the ’70s, has died at the age of 77, according to multiple reports.

Local

Deadly crash under investigation in Pueblo, authorities believe 2 cars were racing and ask more witnesses to come forward

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Police are reaching out to the public hoping more witnesses will come forward with information or video of a deadly crash that happened on Saturday in Pueblo.

National Politics

Microsoft attempts takedown of global criminal botnet

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trickbot malware network is being used by criminals to launch cyberattacks.

National Politics

Dr. Fauci calls Trump campaign ad "unfortunate" and "disappointing"

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Dr. Fauci calls Trump campaign ad "unfortunate" and "disappointing."

National

Protesters knock down Roosevelt, Lincoln statues in Portland

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Protest organizers dubbed the event “Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage,” in response to Monday’s federal holiday named after 15th-century Italian explorer Christopher Columbus.

National Politics

Biden makes big push in Ohio, once seen as long shot for him

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Democratic presidential nominee stressed an economic message and touted his own record while casting Trump as having abandoned working-class voters.