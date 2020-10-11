Advertisement

NFL postpones Broncos-Patriots game again

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos(KKTV)
By Associated Press and KKTV
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 8:33 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP/KKTV) - The NFL has postponed the Denver-New England game again due to another positive coronavirus test with the Patriots.

That game, originally scheduled for Sunday, had been moved to Monday night. The NFL has not officially announced a new date, but in a statement on the team’s website, the Broncos said details on a new game date and time would be announced soon. Both teams will now have a bye this week.

A person familiar with the situation says the Patriots have closed their facility again after the positive test result.

The latest result also endangers the Titans' game with Buffalo (4-0) set for Tuesday night after it was moved from Sunday. Six games have been moved already as the league is in its fifth week of the schedule.

The NFL rescheduled the Broncos-Patriots game for a second straight week after reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive. This latest positive result puts their outbreak at four, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team announced the latest results.

“This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” the Broncos said in their statement.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. KKTV contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Friday Night Endzone: Week 1

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:02 PM MDT
|
By KKTV
High School football returned to Colorado bit later than normal in 2020, but we’ll take it!

NFL

Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 5

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:02 PM MDT
|
By Taylor Kilgore
All things Fantasy Football for week 5 in the NFL.

News

Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 5

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:59 PM MDT
Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 5

Sports

Discovery Canyon opens football season with win over Mitchell

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:45 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The Discovery Canyon Thunder overcame an early deficit Thursday night, eventually stomping Mitchell 48-14 at Garry Berry Stadium to open the 2020 high school football season.

Latest News

Sports

Broncos game moved from Sunday to Monday

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:44 PM MDT
Broncos game moved from Sunday to Monday

Sports

Avalanche target forwards on Day 2 of 2020 NHL Draft

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:11 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The Colorado Avalanche added more new pieces to their organization, selecting four forwards on a lengthy Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Sports

Lock returns to practice but Rypien gets first-team reps

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:02 PM MDT
|
By ARNIE STAPLETON
Broncos quarterback Drew Lock has returned to practice for the first time since he injured his throwing shoulder at Pittsburgh in Week 2.

Sports

Avalanche select defenseman in NHL 1st Round

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:47 PM MDT
|
By Taylor Kilgore
Justin Barron Taken 25th Overall At 2020 NHL Draft

NFL

Finally home: Broncos reach new agreement with Denver native Mike Purcell

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:27 PM MDT
|
By Taylor Kilgore
After bouncing around the NFL, Mike Purcell has finally landed a 3-year deal with his hometown team.

Sports

Broncos get approval to host 5,700 fans at Mile High

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:51 PM MDT
|
By KKTV
Good news, Broncos fans!