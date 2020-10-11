NFL postpones Broncos-Patriots game again

DENVER (AP/KKTV) - The NFL has postponed the Denver-New England game again due to another positive coronavirus test with the Patriots.

That game, originally scheduled for Sunday, had been moved to Monday night. The NFL has not officially announced a new date, but in a statement on the team’s website, the Broncos said details on a new game date and time would be announced soon. Both teams will now have a bye this week.

Our Week 5 game vs. the Patriots has been postponed.



More info » https://t.co/ELk45wsgqN pic.twitter.com/gOn4BEY5AF — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 11, 2020

A person familiar with the situation says the Patriots have closed their facility again after the positive test result.

The latest result also endangers the Titans' game with Buffalo (4-0) set for Tuesday night after it was moved from Sunday. Six games have been moved already as the league is in its fifth week of the schedule.

The NFL rescheduled the Broncos-Patriots game for a second straight week after reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive. This latest positive result puts their outbreak at four, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team announced the latest results.

“This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” the Broncos said in their statement.

