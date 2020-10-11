Advertisement

Highway 115 closed with mandatory evacuations in place for a fire in El Paso County on Sunday

Crews officially named this the Wild Horse Fire.
A view of the fire burning off Highway 115 in El Paso County on 10/22/20.
A view of the fire burning off Highway 115 in El Paso County on 10/22/20.(11 News Viewer Omar)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:37 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A newly sparked wildfire has forced the closure of Highway 115 in El Paso County- leading the sheriff’s office to announce mandatory evacuations Sunday afternoon.

The blaze, named the Wild Horse Fire, was first reported burning just before 2 p.m. near Highway 115 and Little Turkey Creek Road.

At 3 p.m., Colorado State Patrol announced the closure of Highway 115 from S. Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs to Penrose- due to the ‘rapidly growing’ fire.

Mandatory evacuations are still in place from Highway 115 and Turkey Creek Road to Highway 115 and Little Turkey Creek Road. At about 4:05 p.m. the sheriff’s office announced a pre-evacuation notice for all streets connected to Redcliff Ranch View and three miles to the north.

Capt. Mike Smaldino with the Colorado Springs Fire Department says they do not expect any more mandatory evacuations to be put into place. He adds it was about 35 homes that were placed under the evacuation order.

As of 5:30 p.m., the estimated size of the fire is currently between 150 and 200 acres with no containment. About 115 firefighters from 15 different agencies are battling the blaze and will stay throughout the night.

Crews add the persistent wind is a concern.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Capt. Smaldino provided an update at about 5:30 p.m. that you can watch below:

LIVE: Update on the brush fire burning off Highway 115. https://www.kktv.com/2020/10/11/highway-115-closed-with-mandatory-evacuations-in-place-for-a-fire-in-el-paso-county-on-sunday/

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Sunday, October 11, 2020

Smoke was visible from the KKTV Cheyenne Mountain Camera:

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

High Fire Danger Continues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 10.11.20

Crime

2 shot at Colorado Springs night club

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Two people were shot during a private event at a Colorado Springs night club early Sunday morning.

Sports

Broncos-Patriots game rescheduled for Oct. 18

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and KKTV
A person familiar with the situation says the Patriots have closed their facility again after the positive test result, while the Tennessee Titans announced they closed their facility Sunday morning after a staff member tested positive.

State

Suspect in shooting during Denver protest ID’d, faces 1st-degree murder charges

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:37 PM MDT
|
By Lindsey Grewe and Ashley Franco
Denver area businesses were warned about a dueling protest on Saturday

Latest News

News

Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 5

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:59 PM MDT
Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 5

Local

First COVID-19 outbreak reported in District 20, another school moving to e-learning

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:46 PM MDT
|
By Ashley Franco
The biggest district in Colorado Springs reports the first COVID-19 outbreak.

Local

Dogs rescued from house fire in east Colorado Springs

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:49 PM MDT
|
By Ashley Franco
Crews battle house fire Friday evening.

Local

34 marijuana plants seized from illegal grow in southern Colorado

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:52 PM MDT
|
By Ashley Franco
Narcotics detectives find illegal marijuana grow in rural Avondale.

Local

UPDATE: Child found safe after police say family member abducted him

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:17 PM MDT
|
By Ashley Franco
Denver police asking for help looking for a child that may have been abducted.

State

Colorado governor extends mask order for 3rd time

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:56 PM MDT
|
By Ashley Franco
Gov. Polis signed an executive order Sunday extending the mask mandate for another 30 days.