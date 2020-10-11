Highway 115 closed with mandatory evacuations in place for a fire in El Paso County on Sunday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A newly sparked wildfire has forced the closure of Highway 115 in El Paso County- leading the sheriff’s office to announce mandatory evacuations Sunday afternoon.

The blaze, named the Wild Horse Fire, was first reported burning just before 2 p.m. near Highway 115 and Little Turkey Creek Road.

At 3 p.m., Colorado State Patrol announced the closure of Highway 115 from S. Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs to Penrose- due to the ‘rapidly growing’ fire.

Mandatory evacuations are still in place from Highway 115 and Turkey Creek Road to Highway 115 and Little Turkey Creek Road. At about 4:05 p.m. the sheriff’s office announced a pre-evacuation notice for all streets connected to Redcliff Ranch View and three miles to the north.

Capt. Mike Smaldino with the Colorado Springs Fire Department says they do not expect any more mandatory evacuations to be put into place. He adds it was about 35 homes that were placed under the evacuation order.

As of 5:30 p.m., the estimated size of the fire is currently between 150 and 200 acres with no containment. About 115 firefighters from 15 different agencies are battling the blaze and will stay throughout the night.

Crews add the persistent wind is a concern.

