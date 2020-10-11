Advertisement

2 shot at Colorado Springs night club

Police at the scene of a shooting in the 2900 block of Galley Road early in the morning of Oct. 11, 2020. The shooting was reported just after 12:30 a.m.
Police at the scene of a shooting in the 2900 block of Galley Road early in the morning of Oct. 11, 2020. The shooting was reported just after 12:30 a.m.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:47 AM MDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot during a private event at a Colorado Springs night club early Sunday morning.

Police say some sort of disturbance broke out between a group of people at the event, which was being held at The Old School Tavern near Circle and Galley.

“During the disturbance, an unknown suspect produced and discharged a firearm, striking the two victims,” police department spokesperson Lt. Jim Sokolik wrote on the CSPD blotter.

One of the victims was shot in the arm and the other in the torso. Both survived the initial shooting and are receiving treatment in a local hospital.

Detectives are still trying to obtain information on the suspect and are asking anyone with information on the event to call CSPD at 719-444-7000. It’s unclear from police if the suspect was attending the same event as the victims.

We will update this article as more information is released.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

High Fire Danger Continues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 10.11.20

Local

Highway 115 closed with mandatory evacuations in place for a fire in El Paso County on Sunday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KKTV
A wildfire forced the closure of a highway in El Paso County on Sunday as the sheriff’s office announced mandatory evacuations.

Sports

Broncos-Patriots game rescheduled for Oct. 18

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and KKTV
A person familiar with the situation says the Patriots have closed their facility again after the positive test result, while the Tennessee Titans announced they closed their facility Sunday morning after a staff member tested positive.

State

Suspect in shooting during Denver protest ID’d, faces 1st-degree murder charges

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:37 PM MDT
|
By Lindsey Grewe and Ashley Franco
Denver area businesses were warned about a dueling protest on Saturday

Latest News

News

Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 5

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:59 PM MDT
Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 5

Local

First COVID-19 outbreak reported in District 20, another school moving to e-learning

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:46 PM MDT
|
By Ashley Franco
The biggest district in Colorado Springs reports the first COVID-19 outbreak.

Local

Dogs rescued from house fire in east Colorado Springs

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:49 PM MDT
|
By Ashley Franco
Crews battle house fire Friday evening.

Local

34 marijuana plants seized from illegal grow in southern Colorado

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:52 PM MDT
|
By Ashley Franco
Narcotics detectives find illegal marijuana grow in rural Avondale.

Local

UPDATE: Child found safe after police say family member abducted him

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:17 PM MDT
|
By Ashley Franco
Denver police asking for help looking for a child that may have been abducted.

State

Colorado governor extends mask order for 3rd time

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:56 PM MDT
|
By Ashley Franco
Gov. Polis signed an executive order Sunday extending the mask mandate for another 30 days.