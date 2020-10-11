2 shot at Colorado Springs night club

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot during a private event at a Colorado Springs night club early Sunday morning.

Police say some sort of disturbance broke out between a group of people at the event, which was being held at The Old School Tavern near Circle and Galley.

“During the disturbance, an unknown suspect produced and discharged a firearm, striking the two victims,” police department spokesperson Lt. Jim Sokolik wrote on the CSPD blotter.

One of the victims was shot in the arm and the other in the torso. Both survived the initial shooting and are receiving treatment in a local hospital.

Detectives are still trying to obtain information on the suspect and are asking anyone with information on the event to call CSPD at 719-444-7000. It’s unclear from police if the suspect was attending the same event as the victims.

We will update this article as more information is released.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.