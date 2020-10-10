Advertisement

White House virus aid offer is panned by Pelosi, Senate GOP

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Negotiations between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for an additional coronavirus aid package were abruptly halted last week by President Donald Trump.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Negotiations between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for an additional coronavirus aid package were abruptly halted last week by President Donald Trump.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:54 AM MDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new White House coronavirus aid offer got bad reviews from both ends of the political spectrum on Saturday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., rejected the most generous Trump administration plan to date as “one step forward, two steps back.” The Republicans who control the Senate dismissed it as too expensive and a political loser for conservatives.

Pelosi said she is still hopeful that progress can be made toward a deal but it’s as clear as ever that GOP conservatives don’t want a deal on her terms.

The White House had boosted its offer before Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Pelosi spoke on Friday afternoon. President Donald Trump is eager for an agreement before Election Day, even as his most powerful GOP ally in the Senate said Congress is unlikely to deliver relief by then.

“Covid Relief Negotiations are moving along. Go Big!” Trump said Friday on Twitter.

The new offer totals about $1.8 trillion, aides familiar with it said, with a key state and local fiscal relief component moving from $250 billion to at least $300 billion. The White House says its most recent offer before that was about $1.6 trillion. The aides were not authorized to publicly discuss private negotiations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Pelosi’s most recent public offer was about $2.2 trillion, though that included a business tax increase that Republicans won’t go for.

In a letter Saturday to colleagues, Pelosi said, “This proposal amounted to one step forward, two steps back. When the president talks about wanting a bigger relief package, his proposal appears to mean that he wants more money at his discretion to grant or withhold.”

She said that while his administration attempted to address some of the Democratic concerns, disagreement remained on many priorities and Democrats are “awaiting language” on several provisions.

“Despite these unaddressed concerns, I remain hopeful that yesterday’s developments will move us closer to an agreement on a relief package that addresses the health and economic crisis facing America’s families,” Pelosi’s letter said.

Mnuchin’s latest offer also got a roasting from GOP senators, who weighed in on a conference call Saturday morning, according to a Republican familiar with the call who was not authorized to discuss the call publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Many conservatives are skeptical of so much deficit-financed aid in the first place, and Pelosi-sought provisions such as expanding eligibility for the Affordable Care Act landed with a thud.

Pragmatists such as Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and politically endangered Republicans including Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina appear willing to “go big” as Trump wants. But rank-and-file Republicans — Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Rick Scott of Florida, and John Barrasso of Wyoming, for example — are adamantly opposed to another relief bill that’s so generous.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell remains skeptical of the chances for an agreement, having told an audience in Kentucky on Friday that he didn’t see a deal coming together before Election Day.

“I think it’s unlikely in the next three weeks,” McConnell said Friday. He said later that “the first item of priority of the Senate is the Supreme Court,” suggesting there isn’t time to process both a relief bill and the high court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett before the Nov. 3 election.

President Donald Trump has been all over the map, first as one of the forces in favor of a deal, then killing the talks on Tuesday, only to revive them by weeks' end.

On Tuesday, he ordered an end to the weekslong talks after being told that few Republicans in Congress would end up voting for a possible Pelosi-Mnuchin deal. Now, after a political beating, Trump is pressing hard for a deal, motivated by the prospect of sending $1,200 direct payments to voters before November.

It’s clear from Saturday’s Senate GOP conference call that the skepticism or outright opposition hasn’t changed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Barrett to senators: Courts ‘should not try’ to make policy

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will tell senators that courts “should not try” to make policy, leaving those decisions to the political branches of government, according to opening remarks for her confirmation hearing obtained Sunday by The Associated Press.

Sports

NFL postpones Broncos-Patriots game again

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and KKTV
A person familiar with the situation says the Patriots have closed their facility again after the positive test result, while the Tennessee Titans announced they closed their facility Sunday morning after a staff member tested positive.

National

In hurricane-ravaged Louisiana, residents dig out, again

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Louisiana residents are once again trudging through knee-deep water to find their homes flooded and pledging to rebuild after Hurricane Delta blew through the besieged part of the state.

National

Team investigating deadly Calif. fire seizes PG&E equipment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Fire investigators looking into what caused a wildfire that killed four people in far Northern California have taken possession of equipment belonging to Pacific Gas and Electric, the utility has reported.

National Politics

Shaq says he just voted for the first time

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Shaquille O'Neal said he recently voted in an election for the first time.

Latest News

National

South Korea worries about missile shown in North Korean military parade

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Korea on Sunday urged North Korea to commit to its past disarmament pledges while expressing concerns over the North’s unveiling of a suspected new long-range missile during a military parade.

National

RAW: Drone shows damage from Hurricane Delta near Lake Charles, La.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Delta inflicted most of its damage with rain, dumping 15 inches on Lake Charles, Louisiana, over two days.

National

As COVID-19 cases surge globally, US doctors 'deeply afraid' of 2nd wave

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
More than 350,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, the highest global number of daily cases since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus

At least 9 cases of COVID-19 traced to Trump rally in Minnesota

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCCO Staff
Health officials say wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds are still the key factors that can help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

National

Trump campaign rally in Minnesota linked to 9 COVID cases, 2 hospitalizations

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Health officials say wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds are still the key factors that can help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

National

Off-duty officer saves man from heart attack at Home Depot

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KOVR Staff
Though the officer from California is being hailed as a hero, he says he was just in the right place at the right time.