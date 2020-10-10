Advertisement

Judge blocks order limiting Texas ballot drop-off locations

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:29 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A federal judge in Texas on Friday halted Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that shuttered dozens of mail ballot drop-off sites weeks before November’s election, authorizing only one for every county no matter the size.

Abbott’s order dramatically reduced the number of places in Texas where voters could drop off mail ballots during early voting and most heavily impacted the state’s largest cities, which are also Democratic strongholds. He issued the order Oct. 1 as voters had already begun returning ballots for the Nov. 3 election.

The move brought swift accusations of voter suppression from Democrats and voting rights groups, including the League of United Latin American Citizens, which filed a lawsuit over the order earlier in October.

In a 46-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman of Austin said “the public interest is not served by Texas' continued enforcement of a proclamation plaintiffs have shown likely violates their fundamental right to vote. This factor therefore weighs in favor of a preliminary injunction.”

Gilberto Hinojosa, Texas Democratic Party chairman, said in a statement that Pitman’s decision stopped the governor from “making up” election rules after the election started.

“This important ruling stands up not just for voters but for the Rule of Law,” he added. “This isn’t the first time Abbott and Texas Republicans have tried to suppress the vote, and it won’t be the last.”

Republicans say the reduction in drop-off sites is necessary to ensure election security. Abbott’s order also emphasized that poll watchers can observe ballot deliveries, which comes as President Donald Trump urges his supporters to go to polling places and “watch very carefully,” raising concerns about possible voter intimidation.

Texas is one of just five states not allowing widespread mail-in voting this year. Polls show unusually tight races in America’s biggest red state and Democrats could take over the state House of Representatives for the first time in 20 years.

Courts have sided with GOP leaders who say fear of catching COVID-19 doesn’t qualify voters to receive mail-in ballots. To qualify for a mail-in ballot in Texas, voters generally must be 65 years older, out of their county on Election Day or disabled.

Nowhere in Texas lost more drop-off sites than Harris County, which includes Houston and is home to 5 million people. The county — a key battleground in Texas — was forced to close 11 drop-off locations. On Wednesday, the Texas Supreme Court also ruled that Houston elections officials could not send unsolicited mail ballot applications to 2 million registered voters.

The U.S. Postal Service informed Texas in July that, given the state’s current mail ballot request deadline, some ballots may not be delivered to voters by Election Day, and that even if all ballots reached voters on time, there was a “significant risk” that completed ballots postmarked on or near Election Day would not be received by the state’s Nov. 4 deadline.

The Texas Secretary of State’s office has not responded to Associated Press requests for comment on its plans to ensure the timely delivery of ballots.

___

Acacia Coronado is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

No positive tests allow Patriots, Titans to work in person

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
This keeps the Titans (3-0) on track to host Buffalo (4-0) on Tuesday, with the Patriots hosting Denver on Monday after both games were rescheduled from Sunday.

National

Ex-NJ governor Chris Christie says he’s out of the hospital

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Christie was part of a string of virus cases connected to President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

National

With whipping winds, Delta drenches Louisiana, Mississippi

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm was projected to move into the Tennessee Valley later Saturday and into Sunday as a tropical depression.

National

After coronavirus, Trump aims to get campaign back on track

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two weeks after his Rose Garden event that has been labeled a “superspreader” for the virus, Trump is planning to convene another large crowd outside the White House on Saturday.

National

Delta sweeps through Gulf Coast with punishing winds, fierce rains

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The Category 2 hurricane made landfall about 10 miles from where Hurricane Laura hit in August.

Latest News

National

Woman finds 2-inch needle in spine more than a decade after medical error

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CBC News Staff
The victim believes the needle broke off either during the birth of her son in 2002 or her daughter in 2004 when a spinal block and epidurals were done.

National

Woman struggles for hospital accountability after broken needle found in spine

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The victim believes the needle broke off either during the birth of her son in 2002 or her daughter in 2004 when a spinal block and epidurals were done.

National

RAW: Herd of cows battles wind as Hurricane Delta approaches Louisiana

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Delta became the first Greek-alphabet-named hurricane to hit the continental U.S. and the 10th named storm to hit this year.

National

RAW: Hurricane Delta brings strong winds, flooding to Lake Arthur, La.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Delta made landfall as a category 2 hurricane near Creole, Louisiana, a distance of only about 15 miles from where Hurricane Laura struck land in August.

National

Locksmith saves woman who wrote 911 on hand from suspected kidnapper

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KSTU Staff
Charging documents say the suspected kidnapper previously dated the victim and became upset she was dating someone new.

National

Utah man charged with kidnapping after victim tips off locksmith

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Charging documents say the suspected kidnapper previously dated the victim and became upset she was dating someone new.