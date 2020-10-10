Friday Night Endzone: Week 1
High School Football return to Southern Colorado
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:02 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - High School football returned to Colorado bit later than normal in 2020, but we’ll take it!
The KKTV 11 Sports team, Taylor Kilgore and Richie Cozzolino, take us through Week 1 of the Friday Night Endzone! Our cameras followed the action as more than a dozen local teams took the field for the first time this year. Check our the highlights!
