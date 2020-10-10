First COVID-19 outbreak reported in District 20, another school moving to e-learning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Friday night the largest school district in Colorado Springs announced their first official COVID-19 outbreak at Legacy Peak Elementary School. Academy District 20 learned Wednesday that a member of the school tested positive. They learned Friday that a second person in the same class-tested positive for the virus, the district tells 11 News the positive cases are a staff member and a student. The school will not close. According to a spokesperson for the district, the outbreak was contained to one class, the class has been quarantined.

According to El Paso County Public Health, this is considered an outbreak. An outbreak is defined as two or more students or staff – from the same classroom/cohort within a 14-day period – have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

District 20 also announced Rampart High School will temporarily transition to e-learning starting October 12th. Students and staff will be back in the classroom on October 21st. The district learned Friday that one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 forcing 31 staff members to quarantine. Due to the high number of staff out the school could not operate properly, turning them to e-learning.

Timberview Middle School will transition a cohort group to synchronous learning following a student displaying COVID-like symptoms. The district reports the student has not tested positive, but they will quarantine the cohort for 14 days as a precaution. Students are expected to return to the in-person hybrid model on October 26th.

