COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in life threatening condition following a serious 2 car crash in Old Colorado City. This happened Friday morning.

Crews are still on scene at 26th and W. Colorado Ave, drivers should expect these roads to be closed for hours.

Colorado Springs Police Department tells 11 News the driver in the first car is in serious condition after being trapped in the car. Crews say the door was smashed in and they had to work to get him out.

Police add the second car had two adults in it as well as a child. They are all expected to be okay.

Check back for updates.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a traffic accident with trapped party at 26TH/W. Colorado Ave. Please avoid area as crews are responding into the area. #workingtrapped — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 9, 2020

