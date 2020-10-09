Pueblo PD traffic stop leads to active arrest warrant

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A late night traffic stop in Pueblo led to an arrest of the male driver, on an active warrant.

Pueblo Police say Thursday at 10:50 p.m., the traffic stop happened in the area of 5th and LaCrosse. Officers say this is when they found suspected narcotics and cash.

The driver’s name has not been released at this point, but police confirm he is facing numerous charges.

At 10:50 pm, Officers David Sanchez & Oscar Venegas made a traffic stop in the area of 5th & LaCrosse. They arrested the male driver on an active warrant & a subsequent search of the vehicle produced suspected narcotics & a lot of cash. The driver is subject to a court order... — Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) October 9, 2020

