Pueblo PD traffic stop leads to active arrest warrant
Police also found thousands in cash on the driver.
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:37 AM MDT
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A late night traffic stop in Pueblo led to an arrest of the male driver, on an active warrant.
Pueblo Police say Thursday at 10:50 p.m., the traffic stop happened in the area of 5th and LaCrosse. Officers say this is when they found suspected narcotics and cash.
The driver’s name has not been released at this point, but police confirm he is facing numerous charges.
