Large power outage fixed after over 9,000 customers affected in West COS and Manitou Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities said Friday morning over 9,500 customers were affected by a large power outage in the west part of Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs.

The Colorado Springs Utilities website said this was fixed as of about 9:30 a.m.

This started just west of I-25 and continued past Manitou Springs. They originally expected this to be fixed in 1-4 hours.

It is not clear at this point if this is power outage is related to the Incline Fire in this area.

For more information on this outage please click here.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.