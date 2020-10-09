Advertisement

Trump official says vaccine expected starting in January

Dr. Robert Kadlec wasn’t the first health official to counter the president’s optimistic timeline
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:03 PM MDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Trump administration official leading the response to the coronavirus pandemic says the U.S. can expect delivery of a vaccine starting in January 2021, despite statements from the president that inoculations could begin this month.

And a growing, bipartisan chorus of lawmakers, experts and public health officials says the country is ill-prepared for a projected winter surge of COVID-19.

Dr. Robert Kadlec said in an email Friday that the administration “is accelerating production of safe and effective vaccines ... to ensure delivery starting January 2021.” Kadlec is the Department of Health and Human Services' assistant secretary of preparedness and response. HHS says a vaccine could be approved before the end of the year but will take time to distribute.

President Donald Trump has said at rallies, debates and press conferences that a vaccine could arrive within weeks. “We think we can start sometime in October,” Trump said at a White House press briefing last month.

Kadlec wasn’t the first health official to counter the president’s optimistic timeline. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Thursday that there could be 100 million vaccine doses available by the end of the year “pending FDA authorizations.” And Dr. Moncef Slaoui, who is leading the government’s vaccine effort, told Marketwatch on Friday that researchers could know “by late October, or November, or in December” whether one of the vaccines in development is effective, but that it would then take weeks to get emergency authorization to administer it.

When asked about the disparity, the White House was not specific on a date but said Trump’s priority is to distribute a vaccine “as soon as possible.” Kadlec said, without elaborating, that it wasn’t correct to conclude that this meant the country couldn’t see a vaccine sooner than January.

Kadlec was responding to a series of questions from The Associated Press and FRONTLINE about the administration’s response to the pandemic and, in particular, about shortages of critical medical supplies.

___

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of an ongoing investigation by The Associated Press, the PBS series FRONTLINE and the Global Reporting Centre that examines the deadly consequences of the fragmented worldwide medical supply chain and includes the film America’s Medical Supply Crisis.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

No positive tests allow Patriots, Titans to work in person

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
This keeps the Titans (3-0) on track to host Buffalo (4-0) on Tuesday, with the Patriots hosting Denver on Monday after both games were rescheduled from Sunday.

National

Ex-NJ governor Chris Christie says he’s out of the hospital

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Christie was part of a string of virus cases connected to President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

National

With whipping winds, Delta drenches Louisiana, Mississippi

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm was projected to move into the Tennessee Valley later Saturday and into Sunday as a tropical depression.

National

After coronavirus, Trump aims to get campaign back on track

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two weeks after his Rose Garden event that has been labeled a “superspreader” for the virus, Trump is planning to convene another large crowd outside the White House on Saturday.

National

Delta sweeps through Gulf Coast with punishing winds, fierce rains

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The Category 2 hurricane made landfall about 10 miles from where Hurricane Laura hit in August.

Latest News

National

Woman finds 2-inch needle in spine more than a decade after medical error

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CBC News Staff
The victim believes the needle broke off either during the birth of her son in 2002 or her daughter in 2004 when a spinal block and epidurals were done.

National

Woman struggles for hospital accountability after broken needle found in spine

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The victim believes the needle broke off either during the birth of her son in 2002 or her daughter in 2004 when a spinal block and epidurals were done.

National

RAW: Herd of cows battles wind as Hurricane Delta approaches Louisiana

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Delta became the first Greek-alphabet-named hurricane to hit the continental U.S. and the 10th named storm to hit this year.

National

RAW: Hurricane Delta brings strong winds, flooding to Lake Arthur, La.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Delta made landfall as a category 2 hurricane near Creole, Louisiana, a distance of only about 15 miles from where Hurricane Laura struck land in August.

National

Locksmith saves woman who wrote 911 on hand from suspected kidnapper

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KSTU Staff
Charging documents say the suspected kidnapper previously dated the victim and became upset she was dating someone new.

National

Utah man charged with kidnapping after victim tips off locksmith

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Charging documents say the suspected kidnapper previously dated the victim and became upset she was dating someone new.