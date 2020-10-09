Advertisement

Dogs rescued from house fire in east Colorado Springs

Crews fight house fire
Crews fight house fire(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Ashley Franco
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:49 PM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews battled a house fire Friday evening in east Colorado Springs. Firefighters say when they got to the scene they saw heavy smoke and flames from the back of the house. As they worked to put the fire out they learned a propane tank was feeding the fire.

Firefighters say a neighbor ran into the home to rescue dogs. There was no one inside at the time of the fire.

Firefighters on scene say they ran into some problems as they battled the fire. They report power lines had fallen because of the flames. The blaze was extinguished within 15 minutes.

Several units were called to the scene to be sure there were no more problems because of the downed power lines.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters or people. The cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, more information will become available.

Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts