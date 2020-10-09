Advertisement

Drive-in hosts socially distant naturalization ceremony in Okla.

By KTUL Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:33 AM MDT
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Dozens of cars were parked at the Admiral Twin on Thursday, but not for a movie.

“I’m fairly confident that this has never happened in the history of Tulsa,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum.

Young and old, from many backgrounds and faiths, from all over the world, they came together to become Americans.

“I just feel like I should be part of the country and be loyal to it,” Christopher Requena said.

“This is a great county; this is the best country in the world.” Johnny Fernandez said.

“I live for long time over here, almost like 45 years,” Elder Moscoso said.

It’s an oath and responsibility these new Americans take seriously.

“You have the freedom here that you normally don’t have in your own country,” Fernandez said.

For some, that freedom includes having a voice that they don’t plan to take for granted.

“I feel like we should all just kind of educate ourselves before we’re voting, who we’re voting for,” Requena said. “Don’t just just kind of randomly vote for someone you don’t even know.”

Even those too young to cast a ballot now know the country is special. “I can’t be president, but I can vote when I’m 18,” Abigail Airehraur said.

There wasn’t much that was normal about this ceremony. They took the oath standing by their cars, socially distanced at a drive-in theater.

“I hate wearing this mask 'cause you can’t see how much I’m smiling,” Bynum said.

In the end it was all OK because they made a commitment that will outlast them all.

“There will be generations of your family that will benefit because of the things you’ve done and for you being here on this historic day,” Bynum said.

They’ve got a story for the grandkids.

