Discovery Canyon opens football season with win over Mitchell

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Discovery Canyon Thunder overcame an early deficit Thursday night, eventually stomping Mitchell 48-14 at Garry Berry Stadium to open the 2020 high school football season.

The Marauders found the endzone first, when quarterback Macy Davenport connected with Ralph Cushon on a 4th and 27 for a touchdown. Discovery Canyon countered with three straight touchdowns to end the first quarter. Thunder running back Dylan Ruane scampered for a 45-yard score up the middle, followed by a Kenneth Pasion option play to lead 20-6.

Garry Berry Stadium was restricted to about 150 people who were symptom checked at the gates. All fans were required to wear masks, as well as any football players who were not in the game.

The Thunder move to 1-0 on the season, while Mitchell drops their opening game. Discovery Canyon will travel to Lutheran next Friday at 7:00 p.m.

