UPDATE: Child found safe after police say family member abducted him

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Denver Police found a child they say a family member had abducted.

According to officers Edna Esquibel is noted as a person of interest who is possible with 3-year-old Davion Esquibel. Denver PD believed the boy was being taken to New Mexico. It is not clear where the child was found.

The abduction was reported early in the afternoon on Friday, the boy was found Friday around 6:30.

