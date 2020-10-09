Colorado governor says he plans to extend mask order for a 3rd time

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Governor Jared Polis listed masks as “one of the most important tools we have” in terms of protection from the COVID-19 pandemic. During a news conference Friday, the governor announced he would extend a mandatory mask order for another 30 days. The order was set to expire on Monday, but as cases in the state continue to rise, the governor says we need to be better about wearing masks.

“This is the most concerning recent data in the last few weeks that we’ve had since early July. And we need to do better on the mask-wearing. The staying six feet apart from others. Reducing our social interactions. Washing our hands regularly. Being smart, being safe, Whether you’re 23 or 93," said Governor Polis.

The mask order was first introduced in mid-July. It makes it mandatory for people to wear a mask or face covering in any indoor public space.

Aside from masks, the governor says recent data shows numbers of people infected with the virus in the state continues to rise. He says the last time we saw similar data was in July.

“Just cut down on how many people you see every day. If you’re the kind of person who sees 12 people every day, get by for a few weeks seeing six. Right? And trying to be six feet apart. That’s how we’re gonna do this.”

Governor Jared Polis also signed executive orders allocating millions of dollars to CARES Act Funding, Energize Gap Fund for small businesses, housing assistance, and DOC for staffing costs.

At his last press conference, the governor expressed concern over the holiday season approaching, in particular Halloween. State doctors say they expect COVID-19 numbers to rise once again as people celebrate holidays, but they’re urging everyone to think twice before celebrating with too many people.

Governor Polis is still encouraging people to have a good time during Halloween, but be smart about it. He asks people to hand candy out from a distance and to refrain from relying on Halloween costume masks as a replacement for a regular mask.

The governor is optimistic we are past the halfway point of the virus, but says we still have a long way to go.

