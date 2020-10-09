Advertisement

Colorado AG visits Pueblo

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser discusses his state's 2020 priorities. (Source: Gray DC)
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:51 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser made a stop in Pueblo on Thursday, touching on a lot of topics affecting the people of southern Colorado.

He spoke during a group called Action 22′s annual meeting, a group works to help solve many issues facing southern Colorado.

Afterwards, he said down with 11 NEWS for an exclusive interview about a lot of different matters, including the upcoming election.

He says he takes pride in the fact that Colorado elections are safe, and he plans to keep it that way. He says that includes going after people who are trying to tamper with the election, whether it’s someone trying to vote more than once, or prosecuting people who are trying to intimidate voters at the polls.

He adds Colorado is a national model during the election season and wants people to know their vote will count, and it will matter.

“We have done a fabulous job building free and fair elections,” Weiser said. “Everyone should be able to vote safely, easily and without any fear of being intimidated. That means when you get a ballot, it’s up to you to decide where and how you vote. You can send it back to the mail, we’ve had to sue the postal service to make sure they don’t slow down the mail, you can drop it off or if you want to vote in person you can do that safely as well.”

He continued:

“I’m going to protect that system and make sure the people in Colorado can exercise their right to vote."

Ballots for the 2020 presidential election are expected to be mailed out Friday.

Weiser also touched on scams during the pandemic. Since the pandemic started months ago, scammers have been getting trickier, and using the virus to prey on unsuspecting people. The Attorney General said they’ve received reports of companies saying they are selling antibodies that are FDA approved, when they are not. In addition to that, phony claims that companies can speed up a stimulus check, or help with contract tracing.

Weiser says he knows it’s a rough time for everyone, and wants people to speak up if they see something fishy.

“Right now, people are hurting, people are stretched," he said. “At this time, whether it’s people that have student debt, whether it’s people who are older, veterans, we don’t want to tolerate schemes that take their hard earned money, we are going to go after those scammers, and if you know of such scams, let us know about it.”

Click here to report a scam.

