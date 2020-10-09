4 new positive cases reported across District 20

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Academy District 20 is reporting another round of positive COVID-19 cases across district schools.

The latest cases include:

Prairie Hills Elementary, case positive case.

Discovery Canyon Campus Middle School, one positive case.

Discovery Canyon Campus Elementary School, one positive case. (unrelated to the case at DCC Middle School).

Pine Creek High School, one positive case.

According to the district, the positive case at Pine Creek High School has placed some members of the football team in quarantine. The class consists of 37 students and two staff members. It is not clear how many members of the class are on the football team.

The district says all four positive cases are home in isolation. Anyone in close contact with the individuals has been notified and sent home to quarantine. All schools will be sanitized and deep cleaned as well.

