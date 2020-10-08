Advertisement

Wallen dropped as ‘SNL’ performer after breaking COVID rules

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:46 AM MDT|Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:50 AM MDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Morgan Wallen has been dropped from performing on “Saturday Night Live” after breaking the show’s COVID-19 protocols.

The country singer posted a two-plus minute video on social media Wednesday about the show’s decision. He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing maskless at a crowded bar and house party this past weekend in Alabama.

Wallen was listed as a musical guest for this Saturday’s show. The singer was emotional during his post, saying he respects the show’s decision.

In this June 5, 2019, file photo, Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Wallen has been dropped from performing on “Saturday Night Live” after breaking the show’s COVID-19 protocols.
The 27-year-old Wallen said his actions were “short-sighted” and has affected his long-term goals and dreams.

Wallen said he has not tested positive for the coronavirus.

A representative for Wallen did not immediately respond to a request for comment. “SNL” officials did not have a comment.

The show has not announced a replacement for Wallen.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

