Teens arrested in alleged burglary following brief lockdown at school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three teens were arrested Wednesday after allegedly stealing a car and committing a burglary in a northeast Springs neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 12000 block of Creekhurst Drive in the North Gate area on the reported crimes just before 2:30 p.m. The suspects had fled the area, and the incident prompted a lockdown at nearby The Da Vinci Academy after the suspects were seen running towards the school.

Police say they found the teens in the neighborhood and took them into custody. Only two of the three have been identified, likely because of the age of the third suspect.

The two identified publicly by police were 18-year-old Nicholas Levya and 18-year-old Timothy Kittle.

