Advertisement

Springs Salvation Army kitchen dining room closed after positive test at nearby senior facility

The Yuma Street dining room had just reopened at the start of October after being closed for the pandemic.
Generic Salvation Army Logo.
Generic Salvation Army Logo.(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:17 PM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Salvation Army’s Yuma Street kitchen has closed its dining room as a precaution following a confirmed coronavirus case at its neighboring senior housing facility.

A spokesperson for the Salvation Army said one resident at Colorado Springs Silvercrest had tested positive for the virus and three others who had been in that apartment were quarantining. Silvercrest is down the street from the Salvation Army’s kitchen, and many residents eat there. The spokesperson said the dining room was closed during the bulk of the pandemic and had just reopened at the start of the month. It shut down again Wednesday after receiving word about the positive case.

The kitchen is still serving food, and people can still come in to pick it up. The spokesperson says meals are being delivered to the person who tested positive. The dining hall will reopen once all involved test negative.

We have reached out to the El Paso County health department for information about any additional positive or presumptive positive cases.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 5

Updated: 10 hours ago
Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 5

Local

First COVID-19 outbreak reported in District 20, another school moving to e-learning

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ashley Franco
The biggest district in Colorado Springs reports the first COVID-19 outbreak.

Local

Dogs rescued from house fire in east Colorado Springs

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ashley Franco
Crews battle house fire Friday evening.

Forecast

Warm & Dry For Now...

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 10.9.20

Local

34 marijuana plants seized from illegal grow in southern Colorado

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ashley Franco
Narcotics detectives find illegal marijuana grow in rural Avondale.

Latest News

Local

UPDATE: Child found safe after police say family member abducted him

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ashley Franco
Denver police asking for help looking for a child that may have been abducted.

Local

Colorado governor says he plans to extend mask order for a 3rd time

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ashley Franco
Governor announces at a press conference he plans to extend a mandatory mask order for the third time.

Local

Pueblo PD traffic stop leads to active arrest warrant

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:37 AM MDT
|
By Olivia DaRocha
Police also found thousands in cash on the driver.

Local

Serious 2 car crash in Old Colorado City

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:16 AM MDT
|
By Olivia DaRocha
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Local

Large power outage fixed after over 9,000 customers affected in West COS and Manitou Springs

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:46 AM MDT
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This is estimated to be fixed in 1-4 hours.

Forecast

Warm Friday

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:32 AM MDT
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts