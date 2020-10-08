Springs Salvation Army kitchen dining room closed after positive test at nearby senior facility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Salvation Army’s Yuma Street kitchen has closed its dining room as a precaution following a confirmed coronavirus case at its neighboring senior housing facility.

A spokesperson for the Salvation Army said one resident at Colorado Springs Silvercrest had tested positive for the virus and three others who had been in that apartment were quarantining. Silvercrest is down the street from the Salvation Army’s kitchen, and many residents eat there. The spokesperson said the dining room was closed during the bulk of the pandemic and had just reopened at the start of the month. It shut down again Wednesday after receiving word about the positive case.

The kitchen is still serving food, and people can still come in to pick it up. The spokesperson says meals are being delivered to the person who tested positive. The dining hall will reopen once all involved test negative.

We have reached out to the El Paso County health department for information about any additional positive or presumptive positive cases.

