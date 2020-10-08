Sexually violent predator changes addresses in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A convicted sexually violent predator has again changed addresses in Colorado Springs.

In accordance with state law, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Wednesday that Steven John Long was now living in the area of West Las Vegas and Tejon streets near the Springs Rescue Mission. Police had previously reported in September that Long was living in east Colorado Springs.

Long, 62, was convicted of multiple sex crimes in New England between 2003-2010 including indecent assault and battery towards a child younger than 14. He has resided in the Springs since at least 2017, when 11 News reported he was registered as an SVP and living south of downtown.

Long is described as a 6-foot-1, 190-pound white male.

