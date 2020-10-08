Advertisement

Incline Fire 60% contained, pre-evacuations lifted

The fire was first reported Thursday just after 5:30 p.m.
Barr Trail fire
Barr Trail fire(Christina Vo)
By Ashley Franco and Olivia DaRocha
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:49 PM MDT
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are making good progress on a blaze near the Manitou Incline near the lower part of Barr Trail. It sparked Thursday around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening, after closer evaluation of the fire, officials downgraded the size from 3-5 acres to approximately one acre in size. Officials announced Friday night the fire is now 60% contained.

As of Friday night, there are no reported damages to the Barr Trail.

Picture of Incline Fire size from the air.
Picture of Incline Fire size from the air.(City of Manitou Springs)

*PRE-EVACUATION NOTICES LIFTED: Notices are lifted for the 500-600 Block of Ruxton Ave and all of Fairview Ave, as well as Upper Crystal Park above railroad grade.

Friday night officials said they were confident enough to take firefighters off of the mountain for the night to rest. They will be back Saturday morning to mop up and hotspots and monitor the fire in case winds pick up.

Dawn Sanchez, the PIO for the fire said they are worried about the weather this weekend as high winds and dry conditions are expected.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Thursday stating they are looking for an arson suspect in the area of the Barr Trail who possibly started the fire. Officials say someone called the Manitou communications center saying they could hear a man yelling “burn the forest down” moments before the fire started. Deputies are looking for a white male in his early 40s, wearing a white t-shirt with a gray hoodie tied around the waist, wearing gray pants.

As of Friday afternoon, officials deemed it too early to attribute the start of the fire to arson. At this time the person the El Paso County Sheriff’s office tweeted about is considered a person of interest. If you have any information about him call the tip line at 719-520-6666.

There are no reported injuries at this time. Officials also want to remind hikers to stay away from the area as it is dangerous for everyone.

This is the view of the fire from Crystal Park.
This is the view of the fire from Crystal Park.(Nick Kjeseth)

Firefighters say the time of day the fire started helped to keep it small because it was closer to when the sun went down which kept hot temperatures away from the fire.

Several fire departments including Manitou Fire, Colorado Springs Fire, El Paso County Wildland Fire, and crews from the Forest Service. No aircrews have been ordered to help, but if the fire grows that could change.

The Manitou Incline is currently closed along with the Barr Trail. They will be until further notice.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

